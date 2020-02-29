Two more test positive for coronavirus, tally jumps to four: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza reported two more positive cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the tally of those diagnosed with the virus to four, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the SAPM on health said that the government is taking the national disaster management authority (NDMA) onboard to ensure the availability of preventive masks.

Read More: CAA installs modern thermal scanner at Islamabad airport to detect coronavirus

He also reiterated that two of the initial positive cases of the virus discovered prior were currently under observation and medical care in Karachi and Islamabad.

Zafar Mirza said that the coronavirus was indeed a glaring truth which has thus far affected 57 countries across the world.

Read More: Coronavirus: Children can go to school, claims Karachi child specialist

He also tried to calm the nation by stating that they should not overreact or overstate the magnanimity of the virus and its spread.

He assured that all basic precautionary methods have been taken to tackle and control the dangerous virus.

Read More: Govt launches coronavirus awareness web portal

The Ministry of Health Services, in coordination with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), has launched a web portal offering the latest information and updates regarding the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-2019).

“The NITB team In coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has launched the online portal for the awareness of coronavirus. We are hoping that this tool will serve as an effective source of information for all,” the CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah said in a Tweet.

Comments

comments