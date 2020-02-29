ISLAMABAD: In an order to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday installed modern thermal scanner at Islamabad airport for passengers coming from abroad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the newly installed thermal scanner will automatically check fever and flu and more passengers will be scanned in less time. The scanner is able to evaluate suspicious coronavirus patients with 100 per cent accuracy.

The installation of a thermal scanner comes after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) last month announced to import three thermal scanners aimed at tackling coronavirus airports.

“The imported scanners will be made available at the airports in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has strict safety measures at all airports of Pakistan following the emergence of two confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The CAA has also made submission of health declaration form mandatory for flight attendants and all cabin crew of private/national airlines.

It is pertinent here to mention that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza had on Wednesday confirmed first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan and said there is no need to panic, things are under control.

On Thursday, Dr. Zafar Mirza tweeted that both patients of coronavirus are stable and improving. Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative, he added.

