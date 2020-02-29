ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health Services, in coordination with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), has launched a web portal offering the latest information and updates regarding the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-2019).

“The NITB team In coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has launched the online portal for the awareness of coronavirus. We are hoping that this tool will serve as an effective source of information for all,” the CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah said in a Tweet.

ATTENTION ALL –

In cordination with Ministry of

National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, @NationalITBoard LAUNCHES The Online Platform for

Awareness of Coronavirus (https://t.co/p7vtDJtPRr). Portal will be Online at

7:30 pm today.@zfrmrza @pid_gov @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/qQeSFD0c9I — Shabahat Ali Shah (@ShabahatAShah) February 28, 2020

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza also tweeted saying, “In addition to the 1169 COVID19 helpline, we are also launching an online coronavirus platform for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the disease. Please go to app.nhsrc.gov.pk for more info and spread this among your friends, family and followers.”

The portal contains details about the symptoms of novel coronavirus, its spread in humans, protective measures, medical and travel advisories, among other information.

Pakistan, on Wednesday, confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus. Both the patients had recently come back from Iran.

On Thursday, Dr. Zafar Mirza tweeted that both patients of coronavirus are stable and improving. Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative, he added

