Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt launches coronavirus awareness web portal

coronavirus web portal

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health Services, in coordination with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), has launched a web portal offering the latest information and updates regarding the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-2019).

“The NITB team In coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has launched the online portal for the awareness of coronavirus. We are hoping that this tool will serve as an effective source of information for all,” the CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah said in a Tweet.

Portal Interface

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza also tweeted saying, “In addition to the 1169 COVID19 helpline, we are also launching an online coronavirus platform for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the disease. Please go to app.nhsrc.gov.pk for more info and spread this among your friends, family and followers.”

Wash Your Hands

The portal contains details about the symptoms of novel coronavirus, its spread in humans, protective measures, medical and travel advisories, among other information.

COVID-19

Pakistan, on Wednesday, confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus. Both the patients had recently come back from Iran.

food Safety

On Thursday, Dr. Zafar Mirza tweeted that both patients of coronavirus are stable and improving. Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative, he added

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Police arrest gang of four with over 10 mln rupees’ looted gold

Pakistan

CAA installs modern thermal scanner at Islamabad airport to detect coronavirus

Pakistan

Only citizens allowed entry in Pakistan from Iran: border officials

Pakistan

FIA apprehends human trafficker in Gujranwala


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close