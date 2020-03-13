Coronavirus: PCB announces crowdless PSL matches in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to organise remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 behind closed doors in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium due to fears of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

The cricket board made the announcement over directives of the Punjab government in view of prevention measures being taken for the health of the citizens.

This announcement is followed by the decision that had been taken by the Sindh government to ban spectators in cricket stadium during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be played in Karachi amid fears of coronavirus.

The directives were issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, saying that spectators will only be allowed during Thursday’s match, whereas, the upcoming matches will be held in a closed stadium.

Matches rescheduled

PCB has also rescheduled the remaining matches of the PSL 2020 by replacing the playoffs with semi-finals on March 17 and the final on March 18 which reduces the duration of the ongoing tournament by four days.

There will now be 33 matches as opposed to 34, stated in a PCB press release on Friday.

According to the revised schedule, March 17’s semi-finals will be double-headers to be held at Gaddafi Stadium with the table-toppers going head to head with the fourth-placed side at 2:00 pm. This match will be followed by the second semi-final, which will begin at 7:00 pm, between the second and third-placed sides.

The final will be played on March 18 at 7:00 pm.

