Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and prominent actress Mehwish Hayat is relieved that Pakistan Super League matches are not cancelled but will be held behind closed doors amid coronavirus scare.

The starlet took to Twitter to share her thoughts about Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to hold PSL 5 matches in Karachi in front of an empty National Stadium due to coronavirus.

Relieved to see this very wise move by the authorities. I never wanted the matches to be cancelled like some were calling for, just appropriate steps to be taken to mitigate the risk in these tough times. Let's continue to enjoy the cricket at home with family and friends ! ♥️ https://t.co/55rAGhpsZo — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 12, 2020

“Relieved to see this very wise move by the authorities. I never wanted the matches to be cancelled like some were calling for, just appropriate steps to be taken to mitigate the risk in these tough times,” she wrote.

“Let’s continue to enjoy the cricket at home with family and friends,” she added.

The decision came following Pakistan’s coronavirus count reaching 21, with a majority of those cases being reported in Sindh.

Eight matches of PSL 5 are yet to be played including the final. The league ends on March 22.

