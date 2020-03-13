Major sports events around the world which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak are as follows:

OLYMPICS

– The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

NORTH AMERICA

– The NBA has suspended its season.

– The NHL has suspended its season.

– The MLB will delay its 2020 season’s opening day of March 26 by at least two weeks.

ATHLETICS

– The World Athletics Indoor Championships (Nanjing; March 13-15) were postponed until next year. They will be held in the same city from March 19-21, 2021.

– The Paris and Barcelona marathons were postponed.

SOCCER

– All soccer matches in Spain’s top two divisions were postponed for two weeks.

– The Champions League last-16 second legs of Manchester City v Real Madrid and Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais (both March 17) were postponed.

– Major League Soccer has suspended its season.

– All soccer in the Netherlands was suspended until the end of March. The national team canceled their Euros warm-up matches — against U.S. (March 26) and Spain (March 29).

– FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

– FIFA said South American qualifying matches between March 23-31 for the 2022 World Cup were postponed.

– Champions League: Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea (both March 18) will be played without fans.

– UEFA postponed two Europa League ties after one side, Spain’s Getafe, refused to travel to Italy and another, AS Roma, said they had been denied permission to travel to Spain.

– Premier League: Manchester City’s game against Arsenal (March 11) was postponed because players from the London club had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the virus.

– Arsenal’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion (March 14) was postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive.

– Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (March 11) was played without fans. RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (both March 14) will be played in empty stadiums.

– Ligue 1: The governing body of France’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will meet on Friday to decide whether to suspend professional matches, French media reported.

– Spain’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad (Seville; April 18) was postponed.

– New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leagues were postponed.

– A four-team event in Doha featuring Croatia, Portugal, Belgium and Switzerland (March 26-30) was canceled.

– A friendly between Germany and Italy (Nuremberg; March 31) will take place without fans.

– Tickets are not being sold for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-finals between Bulgaria and Hungary and Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

– Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved back to September.

BASKETBALL

– Euroleague Basketball suspended all 2019-20 EuroLeague, EuroCup and Euroleague Next Generation Tournament games.

MOTORSPORT

– The season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix on March 15 was canceled. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai was postponed and the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 22 will go ahead without fans.

– Four rounds of the MotoGP season in Qatar, Thailand, Texas and Argentina will not go ahead as scheduled.

– NASCAR races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22) will be held without fans.

TENNIS

– The ATP suspended its professional men’s tennis tour for six weeks after the Miami Open (March 23-April 5) was canceled.

– The Fed Cup finals (Budapest; April 14-19) were postponed.

– The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells was canceled.

– The WTA said its events in Mexico and Colombia in March and April would not be held. The Xi’an Open and Kunming Open had already been canceled.

RUGBY

– Three Six Nations matches were postponed.

– The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series were postponed from April to October.

– Rugby Europe announced a suspension of all its matches and tournaments from March 13-April 15.

ROWING

– Two World Rowing Cups and the European Olympic Qualification Regatta, all scheduled for Italy, were canceled here

TABLE TENNIS

– The world championships in South Korea, were pushed back provisionally from March to June.

WINTER SPORTS

– The International skiing federation canceled the final races of the men’s Alpine skiing.

– The World Cup finals in Cortina were canceled along with the last three women’s races in Are.

– The women’s world ice hockey championships in Canada were canceled.

– The Speed skating world championships in Seoul have been postponed until at least October.

– The March 16-22 world figure skating championships in Montreal were canceled.

GOLF

– The Players Championship in Florida was canceled after the first round. The next three PGA events have also been scrapped.

– The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore were canceled.

– The Indian Open, the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have all been postponed.

CYCLING

– The final two stages of the UAE Tour were canceled after two Italian participants tested positive.

BASEBALL

– The final qualification tournament in Taiwan for the Olympics was put back from April to June 17-21, while the March 22-26 qualification event in Arizona was postponed here

– Japan’s professional league postponed the start of the season.

CRICKET

– India’s government ordered international matches to be played in empty stadiums. Two one-dayers against South Africa will be held without spectators.

– Australia’s three-match one-day series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart will be held without fans.

JUDO

– The International Judo Federation canceled all Olympic qualification events through to the end of April.

GYMNASTICS

– The All-Around World Cup (Stuttgart; March 20-22) was canceled.

