CAA porter returns wallet carrying over Rs300,000 cash to passenger

PESHAWAR: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) porter returned to its owner a wallet carrying an amount of 6000 Dirham (Rs265,695) and Rs50,000 in cash and valuables, ARY News reported on Friday.

Reportedly, the passenger flying into Peshawar from Dubai dropped his wallet in the aeroplane, at Bacha Khan International Airport, and walked away. The wallet according to the reports carried total cash of over Rs300,000 including foreign and local currency, which the porter returned after locating him.

The porters after finding the passenger’s wallet reported it to CAA authorities who located the passenger, named Irshad Ullah, and returned it to him.

Marking exemplary honesty and responsibility, the porter has been fixed for a token of appreciation from the management.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that the CAA has returned lost items to a passenger.

Earlier in the first week of October, an employee of CAA returned a misplaced wallet containing 20,000 Saudi Riyal cash (873,660 Pakistani rupees) to its owner.

READ: CAA porter returns valuables to owner

As per details, a person, identified as Inam-ul-Haq, was travelling from Jeddah to Lahore on International Airline’s flight SV-738 when he forgot his bag in the lounge of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

A civil aviation official found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department. The Lahore CAA staff traced the owner of the luggage with CCTV footage and handed over the lost amount to him.

On the occasion, the passenger thanked the CAA employee for returning his missing bag to him.

