10 dead, 150 injured as CAA protests rage on in India

NEW DELHI: Ten have reportedly died including a policeman and above 150 people have been injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Tuesday in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA).

Videos of desecration of a mosque in India have since gone viral.

According to ARY News, the ongoing protests against the controversial CAA have continued to wreak havoc in the capital of India whilst the law enforcement has declared 10 areas of Delhi to be especially volatile.

Read More: Three dead, dozens injured in anti-CAA protests in New Delhi

The British Broadcasting Channel (BBC) has claimed that ambulances carrying the injured for medical treatment are also being targeted by angry mobs who have taken to the streets against the protesters.

India’s capital has been a hotbed of protests against the law, which is being viewed as a blatant act of discrimination against Muslims who will largely be deprived of their right to becoming citizens of India.

Accusations run amuck that Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are undermining India’s secular traditions.

Read more: Trump says US keen to boost defence equipment sales to India

Monday’s clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

The latest round of violence came as Trump began his first visit to India as U.S. president, addressing a rally in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Comments

comments