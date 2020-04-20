CAA residential colony in Karachi de-sealed after 14 days’ lockdown

KARACHI: The residential colony of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Karachi was de-sealed on Sunday night after 14 days.

The residents of CAA colony were quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure, after two coronavirus cases surfaced in the area.

The residential colony of Civil Aviation Authority was sealed for 14 days on April 6.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the province had recorded eight Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of fatalities from the contagion in Sindh so far.

In a video statement, he had said this is the highest number of virus-related deaths in 24 hours since the first casualty was reported in the province on March 19, taking the number of people who have dead from the disease to 56.

The chief minister had said 182 new cases of the contagion surfaced during this period, including eight fatalities. He added a total of 1,520 tests were conducted.

