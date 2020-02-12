ISLAMABAD: An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday returned a lost bag full of valuable items to its owner, ARY News reported.

CAA officials returned a bag full of valuables to a passenger flying in from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad who had misplaced the wallet in the lounge of New Islamabad International Airport.

A civil aviation official found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Islamabad airport formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

Earlier on December 8, an employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned a lost bag full of valuable items to its owner on Saturday at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

As per details, CAA employee Amin found a bag, full of valuables, at the screening machine of Peshawar airport, which was left by a passenger coming from Dubai.

Read More: CAA sets another example of honesty, returns bag of valuables to owner

A person identified as Zar Wali Khan was travelling from Dubai to Peshawar on International Airline’s flight EC-636 when he forgot his bag at the screening machine of customs at the airport.

Later, Amin handed over the found bag to the airport administration’s Shift In-charge, who during a search of the bag, found valuables including gold ornaments in it worth Rs 0.3 million.

Comments

comments