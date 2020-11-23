CAA rolls out new SOPs to prevent Covid positive patients from entering

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Monday it will check Covid reports of passengers intending to make departures at the international lounge entrance to avoid, ARY News reported.

It issued a notification to that effect today saying that with increasing Covid cases into the second wave of the novel coronavirus, Jinnah International Airport has installed thermal scanners in the International departure lounge.

Moreover, it has advised airlines to deploy their representatives at departure gates to check PCR reports of the passengers.

Apparently, the CAA development comes following incidents of Covid positive passengers passing through to the international lounge despite the SOPs.

It has been observed that a few passengers with positive PCR report managed to enter in the lounge and reported at Airline check-in counter after completing all the formalities.

READ: CAA asks outbound int’l passengers to submit COVID-19 test reports

Earlier the CAA had issued new instructions amid the second wave of COVID-19 by asking outbound international passengers to submit their test reports before departing to a foreign country.

The authorities have started implementing strict steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic at Karachi airport. The aviation authority issued new instruction for the passengers and staff members to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

