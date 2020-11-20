CAA asks outbound int’l passengers to submit COVID-19 test reports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new instructions amid the second wave of COVID-19 by asking outbound international passengers to submit their test reports before departing to a foreign country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The authorities have started implemented strict steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic at Karachi airport. The aviation authority issued new instruction for the passengers and staff members to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

The outbound passengers going to depart for a foreign destination have been sought COVID-19 clearance report before leaving the country. It is made mandatory for passengers to wear face masks, as well as the personnel of Airports’ Security Force (ASF) to fully comply with the SOPs.

Earlier on November 9, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by its employees in the wake of the second COVID-19 wave in the country.

According to the fresh guidelines, the employees had been directed to wear face maks before entering the premises of their offices. In case of any illness, the employee should inform the headquarters and after approval of the leave, he would have to spend his quarantine period at his home.

Online video conferencing facility would be availed for meetings, read the SOPs issued from the human resource department of the CAA. It also called for strict implementation upon social distancing measures inside the offices besides also banning handshakes.

The CAA offices would be disinfected twice in a day, the notification read while directing all departments to strictly implement upon the COVID-19 SOPs.

In a previous notification, the CAA had banned the entry of visitors to all airports across the country to stem the second wave of the coronavirus.

