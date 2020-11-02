KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday banned the entry of visitors to all airports across the country to stem the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to the CAA, drivers will be allowed to drop passengers at the airports’ drop lines and those coming to pick travellers up will be required to wait in their vehicles until flyers’ arrival.

Moreover, the CAA has made it mandatory for people to put on masks on the premises of the airports.

It said these measures are aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had recently stressed for strict implementation of precautionary measures to ward off the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) the federal minister said that the use of face masks is mandatory adding that enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions and banquet halls will be strictly monitored.

