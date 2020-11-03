CAA issues list of seven tests equivalent to PCR testing for COVID-19

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has modified its standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international passengers and flights in light of instructions given by health authorities which declared seven laboratory tests equivalent to PCR-based test of COVID-19, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The aviation authority stated in its notification obtained by ARY News that seven tests will be considered as equivalent to PCR testing for detection of COVID-19.

It read the updated version of SOPs related to international passengers, chartered and private aircraft flights.

Read: CAA lays down new rules for inbound passengers as Covid cases spike

Passengers holding negative reports of any of the seven tests will be considered as fulfilling the requirements of RT-PCR testing in accordance with the defined regulations.

The seven tests are listed below:

Real Time RT-PCR for Covid-19 Real Time RT-PCR for SARS-Cov-2 RT-PCR for COVID-19 RT-PCR for SARS-Cov-2 PCR for COVID-19 PCR for SARS-Cov-2 Xpert Xpress SARS-Cov-2 or SARS-Cov-2 GeneXpert

The new version of SOPs was sent to airlines, operators, ground handling agents, authorised flights permission agents and directed to inform passengers who are willing to travel to Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, CAA had banned the entry of visitors to all airports across the country to stem the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to the CAA, drivers will be allowed to drop passengers at the airports’ drop lines and those coming to pick travellers up will be required to wait in their vehicles until flyers’ arrival.

Moreover, the CAA has made it mandatory for people to put on masks on the premises of the airports. It said these measures are aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

