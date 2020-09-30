CAA issues fresh SOPs for international passengers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday issued a fresh travel advisory for the international passengers to minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus and to keep the passengers and the crew safe from the pathogen, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of PCAA said that the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) will come into effect from October 5 and will remain in force till 31st of December.

According to the SOPs, it is mandatory for all the international passengers to install ‘Pass Track App’ downloadable from the google play store and the apple store.

For passengers who do not possess smart phones shall be required to enter their data on the website ahead of journey.

The spokesperson said that international passengers travelling from category B countries required a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test not older than 96 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. Passengers travelling from category A country does not require to get themselves tested prior to commencement of travel, he added.

Read More: CAA warns airlines of strict action over violating SOPs, issues fresh advisory

Earlier on September 18, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had warned the airlines of strict action over reports of continuous violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and issued a fresh travel advisory.

The aviation authority’s transport wing had cited violation of the coronavirus SOPs by airlines despite strict implementation orders from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) forum and issued a fresh travel advisory.

Comments

comments