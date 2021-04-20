CAA updates its international travel categories amid COVID-19 third wave

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday has extended its travel advisory for passengers arriving from foreign countries till April 24 in wake of COVID-19 third wave, ARY News reported.

The CAA has updated its category C for international travel and added India to the list. South Africa, UK, Portugal, Ireland, Netherland, Botswana, Zambia and Brazil are already included in the list. The number of countries included in category C currently stands at 24.

Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA. The travelers from these 24 countries (A category) will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

Read more: CAA delays fresh guidelines for inbound UK flights as passengers suffer

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.

The rest of Covid SOPs will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, CAA said.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until April 24.

Comments

comments