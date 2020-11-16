CAA to adopt UK-like system for licencing, examination of pilots

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to adopt a UK-like system to ensure transparency in licencing and examinations of pilots to address reservations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), ARY News reported.

According to the details, CAA Deputy DG Regulatory Nadir Shafi Dar hold a virtual meeting with the officials of UK’s CAA and discussed various matters pertaining to the pilots’ licences.

The UK CAA assured PCAA of its complete cooperation. The UK offered to install a state-of-the-art system for pilots’ examinations and licences within a month. The system will help to address reservations of ICAO, sources said, adding that after adopting the system, licences issued by the PCAA will be accepted across the globe.

CAA to issue pilots' licences via biometric system

Earlier on November 5, in an effort to stop dubious and fake licences, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had decided to issue pilots’ licences through the biometric system.

Sources had said that the CAA also made permission letter from flying club and the airline mandatory for appearing in the examination.

The sources had maintained that the CAA linked its system with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the biometric verification of pilots appearing for its examinations to prevent cheating.

Biometric verification had been made mandatory for the candidates appearing in the pilot’s examination, the sources added.

