CAA allows Virgin Atlantic four weekly Islamabad flights

ISLAMABAD: British airline Virgin Atlantic has been sanctioned on Wednesday to fly from Manchester to Islamabad four times a week by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

A notification announcing the development has been issued to this effect earlier today bearing the signatures of Director Transport of CAA.

It will be using the latest Airbus, A-332, for the flights in Pakistan.

From this point on, Virgin Atlantic will operate four of its flights to Islamabad every week, while, on an overall, the airliner company will route across Pakistani destinations about 11 flights a week.

It may be noted that for its Lahore destination, CAA had already permitted Virgin Atlantic to carry out operations.

Previously it was reported that the airline would operate its direct flight operations to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division as it is already allowed to operate flights from London.

The aviation division has given approval for the flights from Manchester and a notification in this regard would be issued by the air transport department of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) today.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cargo plane of British airline Virgin Atlantic has landed in Lahore, carrying staff and equipment ahead of beginning direct flights to Pakistan from December 13.

