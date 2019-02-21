Cabinet meeting approves to place Shehbaz’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting, on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), approved to place Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s name of the Exit Control List (ECL).

The forum, which met in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, hailed the premier’s stance against India and termed it a wise decision.

The meeting also approved audit of National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) accounts and thumbed up for different agreements among educational institutes of Pakistan and China.

While imposition of tax on tobacco related products and sugary beverages was postponed till next meeting. The meeting formed a 4-member committee on job term security of government officers.

Read More: NAB recommends interior ministry to put Shehbaz’s name on ECL

Earlier,The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on February 18, had recommended the interior ministry to place Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL).



The NAB, in a letter to the interior ministry, had cited that investigations against Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA), were under process in a case pertaining to possessing assets beyond his known sources of income, hence his name should be placed on ECL.

Comments

comments