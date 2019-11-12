Decision on Nawaz’s ECL issue reserved, says Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said that they have reserved the decision on allowing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to abroad travel after removing his name from the Exit Control List, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media after chairing a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, Naseem said that they do not have the authority to make a decision and the committee’s recommendations would be conveyed to the cabinet to final decision.

“Our decision will be on merit rather than any ones nod,” he said and further refused to divulge the meeting’s details saying it was an in-camera session.

A sub-committee meeting of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem in a chair to decide the removal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan Khan and deputy general secretary of the PML-N Atta Tarar were present during the meeting.

Two representatives from National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, head of the government formed medical board and secretary health Punjab were also present.

Read More: ECL issue: Cabinet gives conditional approval to Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad

Sources privy of the details said that the cabinet committee has demanded PML-N to submit surety bonds worth Rs 800 million in return of removing Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list.

They, however, added that the PML-N is refusing to submit the bonds and has even not responded to the cabinet body’s queries of when the former premier would return to the country after medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, Farogh Naseem headed the meeting where three medical reports of the former prime minister were presented. The reports clearly stated that the PML-N supremo needs to be sent abroad for treatment.

To this, Faroogh Naseem summoned NAB’s prosecutor to give his opinion in the matter after consultation with Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal.

Read More: NAB has no objection over removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL: sources

NAB’s prosecutor in his reply said the bureau has no issue if the government removes Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL on humanitarian grounds, said sources.

The PML-N supremo had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

