ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem is currently chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet’s sub-committee to take up a PML-N plea for removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting is being attended by Special Assistant for Accountability, Shehzad Akbar, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor, Dr Adnan, Attaullah Tarar and others.

The committee will forward recommendations to scrap Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL, to the federal cabinet, which is also scheduled to meet, later, today.

The PML-N supremo was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

The PML-N has moved a plea, requesting the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treatment.

Read more: Dr Adnan to brief cabinet committee on Nawaz health

Earlier, NAB passed the buck of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on to the federal government.

In a rejoinder to the Ministry of Interior’s letter regarding a PML-N plea for removal of the former premier’s name from the no-fly list, the bureau demanded that the federal government decide the matter itself.

There are instances of the government removing a person’s name from the ECL on its own, NAB recalled, adding the government is the competent authority to do so

