Federal cabinet decides to pay compensation to rain victims in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting here on Tuesday decided to pay compensation to rain victims in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also expressed concerns over post-rain situation in Karachi, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Addressing a press confine, Dr Firdous said that the rain had exposed the tall claims of good governance by the provincial government. Talking about ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, she said that most of the complaints related to Sindh could not be addressed owing to non-cooperation by the Sindh government.

She said that the cabinet hailed the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and added that PM Imran Khan was apprised that over 0.75 million complaints, registered at ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, had been resolved so far.

Dr Firdous further said that PM Imran directed to ensure implementation on quota of disable people in government jobs.

She said that the jail reforms agenda was handed over to the concerned committee and added that cabinet decided to constitute a National Road Safety Council to address issues of traffic jams and accidents on highways and motorways.

The cabinet offered fateha for the ten soldiers of Pakistan Army martyred in terror incidents in Balochistan and Waziristan as well as the martyrs of Rawalpindi aircraft crash.

