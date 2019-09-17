Cabinet approves establishment of ‘Media Tribunals’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to set up Special Media Tribunals to resolve issues relating to the Media industry and stakeholders.

This was stated in a news briefing by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the media tribunals will replace Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) Council of complaints to resolve issues pertaining to media and other stakeholders.

The Special Assistant said the tribunals will decide a matter within 90 days. She said a bill in this regard will be tabled in the National Assembly.

SAPM Awan said that the higher judiciary will patronize these tribunals.

“All pending cases with PEMRA will be referred to the media tribunals.”

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government believe in facilitation and empowerment of media.

