Return looted, ill-gotten money and walk free, ‘deal’ non-existent: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan today clarified that no such thing as a ‘deal’ exists, those that return looted wealth of the country will be allowed to walk-free, ARY News reported on Friday.

SAPM Awan addressing rumors about a possible deal between the government and the opposition to let those alleged with corruption to be let go of, scot-free said: “We are not here to quench personal vendettas, nor does the government harbor any ill-will, the policy on the issue has been clear since day one, return the looted money and walk away, it’s simple.”

In the same media talk, earlier, Firdous Ashiq Awan had informed that the government had decided to challenge the verdict of PTI’s petition seeking Maryam Nawaz’s ouster from the party office.

SAPM Awan addressing the issue said, “Election commission’s verdict on Maryam Nawaz’s case will be challenged in court, the verdict goes against prior court verdicts against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President.”

Awan added that the election commission’s verdict in the case deemed the PMLN stalwart to be a convict, yet failed to ensure justice.

Awan also stated that Maryam was not eligible to address rallies and gatherings as a party leader, nor is she eligible to hold office as a party representative due to her conviction.

Earlier in the day, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled in favour of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President declaring her appointment to the senior party post as lawful.

