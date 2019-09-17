Indian SC’s decision on Kashmir exposed Modi’s lies: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: The decision of Indian Supreme Court (SC) has exposed fascist Modi’s lies on the situation in occupied Kashmir, said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the decision is a victory of Pakistan’s stance.

بھارتی سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلے نے مقبوضہ جموں کشمیر کی صورتحال پر فسطائی مودی کے جھوٹ کا پول کھول دیا ۔یہ فیصلہ پاکستان کے موقف کی جیت ہے۔ بھارتی ظلم و جبر مظلوم کشمیریوں کے صبر کے آگے پسپا ہورہا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 17, 2019

Awan further added in her tweet that protection of global human rights in occupied Kashmir is a test of the independence of the Indian judiciary.

She said the world is seeing how the Indian Supreme Court ensures basic human rights as per its claim and faces the pressure of the Modi government.

Read more: Indian Supreme Court orders Modi to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir

On Monday, the Indian Supreme Court had ordered Modi-government to restore normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had issued these orders while hearing a petition filed by child rights expert Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha, first Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights (NCPCR).

Comments

comments