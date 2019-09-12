No intention of imposing Governor’s Rule, emergency in Sindh: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Federal Government had no intention to enforce Governor’s Rule or emergency in Sindh.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, she said that Federal Government does not believe in undermining rights of any province, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Firdous said people of Sindh are expecting that their province’s rulers will come up with a solid strategy to address their problems.

She said Sindh Government has failed to provide relief to the people of Sindh, especially urban areas of the province.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Information said Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in serving the people of Sindh, who have been ignored in the past.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said the federal government could not invoke Article 149 (4) referring circumstances in Karachi.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday hinted at imposing Article 149 (4) in Karachi to address issues faced by the city on an immediate basis.

The authority of the provincial government could not be set aside with misuse of the powers delegated under the constitution, Saeed Ghani said while commenting on the federal law minister’s statement.

