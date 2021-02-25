Cabinet gives nod to new LNG import agreement with Qatar   

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal cabinet on Thursday gave a nod to a new agreement with Qatar for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the decision was taken by the cabinet which met here in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The LNG import agreement will be signed during a ceremony in the federal cabinet tomorrow.

During the meeting, the prime minister took the cabinet members into confidence over his recent visit to Sri Lanka. Talking about the upcoming Senate elections, PM Imran Khan said that they believed in transparency and rule of law.

He said that the government wanted to introduce a transparent and merit-based system in the country.

Last year on December 19, the spokesperson of the Petroleum Division had said that 12 cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) had been arranged for January 2021.

While giving a statement regarding the status of LNG and gas position, the petroleum division’s spokesperson had said that the authorities had arranged additional LNG in some cargoes. It had added that an additional 30 per cent LNG was being imported at a lesser price.

