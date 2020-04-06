Cabinet reshuffle signifies no one ‘sacred cow’ in Pakistan: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan using his discretionary powers reshuffled the federal cabinet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, she said the prime minister’s decisions are aimed to usher in the process of self-accountability.

“The cabinet reshuffle means no one is sacred cow in Pakistan,” the special assistant said, adding the move shows the determination of the prime minister against corruption and bringing transparency in the government’s affairs.

The people of Pakistan gave the PTI government a mandate to purge the country of the virus of corruption, SAPM Awan said.

The prime minister is striving to strengthen state institutions instead of individuals, she maintained.

There is no precedent of the process of self-accountability that the prime minister has instituted, she claimed, adding his objective is to make the public the central plank of the incumbent government’s policies in lieu of interests of any person.

Ms Awan said the government’s policies are fixated on resolving the issues faced by the people of the country.

Prime Minister Khan is answerable to the public as he is dispensing his duties as a sacred trust, she added.

