ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet witnessed a major reshuffle on Monday with portfolios of several federal ministers changed, ARY News reported.

According to details, Syed Fakhar Imam has been made Federal Minister for National Food Security, while Makhdoon Khusru Bakhtiyar has been made Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

Hammad Azhar has been relieved of the portfolio of economic affairs and named minister for industries.

Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs, while Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as Advisor to the premier on accountability.

Amin ul Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecom

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s resignation as federal IT minister was also accepted.

