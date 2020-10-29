Cabinet to decide about ties with France, boycott of French goods: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday referred another petition, seeking to cut ties with France over French President Emmanuel Macron’s Islamophobic remarks and republication of blasphemous caricatures, to the federal cabinet for appropriate action.

A single bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani called for the case to be sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan for placing it before his cabinet for necessary action. It ruled that the cabinet should take steps in light of Parliament’s instructions.

Read More: PM Imran Khan calls for Muslim unity to end attacks on Islam, Prophet PBUH

Justice Kayani recalled Parliament passed resolutions condemning republication of blasphemous sketches of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Prime Minister Khan also wrote to the heads of the Muslims states the other day.

The court ruled that severing ties with France and banning French products is a policy matter and therefore, suggested that the premier and Parliament should play their role in this regard.

Read More: PA resolution demands govt expel French envoy, cut ties

The petitioner’s lawyer complained to the court that the government was not tackling the issue as per the people’s sentiments.

Comments

comments