Wheat, sugar scam: Cabinet to decide probe body’s request for more time

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the federal cabinet meeting on Monday will consider a request of the Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) for granting more time to compile its detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandal, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that commission tasked with the forensic examination of the wheat, sugar inquiry report has sought three weeks’ time for submission of the thorough report.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“A total of 3 more weeks have been asked for by the investigative commission. The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will decide about probe body’s request for more time,” she added.

She said that forensic report into wheat flour and sugar crisis will be made public and people will be apprised about the whole facts behind the crisis.

She strongly rejected the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif’s allegations about delay in presentation of the report. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in across the board accountability and that is why he formed a commission to unmask the real faces behind the crisis.

The special assistant said a relief package for industrial workers has been prepared which will be approved by the Economic Coordination Committee on Monday.

Read More: Chairman NAB green lights investigation into wheat, sugar scandal

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the testing capacity for coronavirus cases is being enhanced and by the end of May it will be enhanced to 20,000.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is committed to ensure the safety of doctors by providing all necessary equipment to them.

Comments

comments