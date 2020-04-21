Chairman NAB green lights investigation into wheat, sugar scandal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retired Javed Iqbal on Tuesday, greenlighted investigation into wheat and sugar scandal, ARY News reported.

The approval was given in a a NAB Executive Board meeting held today in the federal capital. The NAB will also thoroughly investigate into alleged smuggling of wheat and sugar and subsidies to the sectors.

It may be noted that the NAB spokesperson, yesterday, had said that, sugar and wheat crisis is a prime mega scandal and the anti-graft watching will not remain silent into the scam of billions of rupees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government earlier this month had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises that had hit the people hard across the country in January.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal. Prime Minister Khan went through the report before these were made public.

The report revealed PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a brother of Food Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar, and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi are among the beneficiaries of the sugar crisis which took a serious toll on the people, especially the poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed legal action against those responsible for the sugar and wheat price hike after the detailed forensic reports.

