Cable operators say not responsible for electrocution deaths

KARACHI: The representatives of Cable Operations Association of Pakistan (COAP) have rejected the allegations of electrocution deaths in Karachi during monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Monday.

The chairman of COAP, Khalid Arain, while addressing a press conference along with the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail after a meeting, said that the television cable is of fibre optic which does not conduct electricity for which the operators were blamed it.

He further said that K-Electric is the sole responsible for electrocution deaths in Karachi.

Arain thanked Governor Ismail for listening to their complaints regarding issues being faced by the cable operators especially in the metropolis after a large number of electrocution deaths during heavy rains.

He claimed that there was a decision made at the office of Commissioner Karachi but the implementation was contrary to it.

Governor Ismail said that the government will take steps to end naked wire across the metropolis. He complained that the powers of Karachi administration was distributed into many sections and a single authority is an option for bringing the improvement in the system.

He vowed that the federal government will play its role in the provision of better facilities to the Karachiites.

Over two dozen people had lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the metropolis, mostly from electrocution in the month of August.

Following the electrocution deaths, at least 11 cases had been registered against the power supplier K-Electric’s administration over showing criminal negligence in making safety measures and system upgradation during monsoon season.

Later, the K-E administration had blamed electricity wires on street polls left opened by the cable operators and power thieves.

