Cache of Indian made arms, ammunition seized in Balochistan

KOHLU: Balochistan Levies conducted an operation in Soraf Nala area in Kohlu, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kohlu, Imran Ibrahim said the cache of arms and ammunition including MG-3 gun, mortar gun, missiles, rounds, rockets and other ammunition recovered during the operation.

According to the DC, the recovered arms and ammunition are Indian-made. Last year on September 22, Police had foiled a major terror bid by recovering huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition in two different intelligence-based search and strike operations in Dera Ismail Khan.

Read more: Police seize huge cache of explosives, arms in Dera Ismail Khan

According to the police, more than 20 kilograms of explosives, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, bulletproof jackets and material used in suicide bomb blasts had been seized from the basement of a house in village Himmat.

More than 30 kilograms of explosives had also been recovered during a raid near Zafarabad area.

Comments

comments