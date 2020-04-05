26 more Camp Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Novel coronavirus appears to be rapidly spreading among inmates in Camp Jail as 26 more prisoners were diagnosed with the contagion on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the Camp Jail has reached 29.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally jumped to 2899 today with 45 deaths from the pandemic recorded so far.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 170 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 1163 patients in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded over 17 new cases during the last 24 hours.

