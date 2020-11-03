Canada’s Trudeau says window to stop second surge of COVID-19 is closing

OTTAWA: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday warned that people needed to act now to tamp down the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 before it gets out of hand.

“Right now, this virus is being given the chance to spread,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “The numbers are showing us that our window to turn this around is closing.”

Europe risks being hit with further waves of coronavirus infections next year, France’s scientific council has warned, as the continent scrambles to cope with a second deadly spike in Covid-19 cases.

Even if partial lockdowns being put in place across Europe reduce the rate of new infections, additional waves of disease are probable in the absence of a vaccine, the council said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week a nationwide lockdown until December 1, citing findings of the council, which includes France’s top pandemic experts and advises the government on health policy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed suit on Saturday, announcing a partial, month-long shutdown in England — including restaurants and pubs — that is to start later this week.

