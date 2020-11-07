WASHINGTON: Volvo Cars is recalling 54,000 U.S. vehicles for an airbag defect after a report of one crash death, according to a filing with U.S. regulators.

The unit of Geely Automotive is recalling 2001-2003 model S80 and S60 vehicles sold or registered in high humidity U.S. states because the driver side frontal air bag inflator may rupture, sending metal fragments flying, when the airbag is deployed.

Volvo did not immediately comment on Saturday.

Earlier on November 4, the company said its US sales in October continued to grow year-on-year during the month and reached 10,691 cars, up 21.4 per cent compared with the same month last year. In the first ten months, US sales declined by 2.3 per cent to 84,295 cars, compared with the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in Europe reached 28,154 cars in October, down 4.6 per cent versus the same month last year. In the the first ten months of the year, sales declined by 17.6 per cent year-on-year.

