Case of Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi blast registered

KARACHI: Several questions are being raised after the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) said that a massive blast at Maskan Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which resulted in the death of five people and injuries to more than a dozen, was caused by a gas leak.

The institutions investigating the matter showing doubts that how a gas leakage can lead to such massive destruction. The teams of police and the SSGC will visit the crime scene today again.

Meanwhile, the heavy machinery has reached the spot to remove the rubble of the collapsed building.

On the other hand, the case of the incident has been registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal PS on the complaint of the Bank branch manager.

The incident took place in a building near Abul Hassan Asfahani road Gulshan Iqbal on Wednesday, leaving a portion of the four-story building collapsed. A loud blast rocked the area in the morning and impact of the explosion shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, according to witnesses.

Two floors and two shops in a portion of the building were demolished.

Among 28 injured seven to eight said to be in a precarious condition.

