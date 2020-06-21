Case registered against dacoits engaged into gun battle with police team in Karachi

KARACHI: A case has been registered under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in Surjani police station against dacoits engaged into a gun battle with a police team near Northern By-pass of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A case has been filed over the complaint of a policeman incident of exchange of fire between alleged dacoits and police officials, as well as the martyrdom of two police personnel in a road accident in an adjacent area of Northern By-pass.

It is revealed that the criminals used modern and heavy weaponry for looting the citizens passing through the Northern By-pass of the metropolis.

The complainant policeman said that he could identify all dacoits who had opened fire on the team which injured and killed Adnan. He added that SHO Surjani had been informed regarding the incident and immediately left to the hospital with the injured official.

While returning to the site, the police team had witnessed the vehicle overturned on the same route where sub-inspector Ghulam Rasool was martyred.

Earlier on Friday, two police personnel had martyred and two more including a woman station house officers (SHO) sustained serious injuries when the police mobile carrying them overturned near Northern Bypass in Karachi.

According to the details, lady SHO Sharafat Khan of Sarjani Town police station had received a report about an encounter in which a policeman embraced martyrdom. The woman SHO along with his team was heading to the crime-scene when their vehicle turned turtle and resultantly one police officer was killed and two others, including the woman SHO received injuries.

Rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital. Sources said that the accident took place due to over-speeding.

