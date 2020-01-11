Case registered for turning Shahi Qila into a marriage hall

LAHORE: The police have registered case for turning the international heritage site, Shahi Qila into a marriage hall, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Assistant Director Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Ali Islam against Executive Admn of a private company Asjad Nawaz and others.

The administration violated clause no 12 of the permission of holding a public gathering at the international heritage sites, the First Information Report (FIR) reads.

According to the charges in the FIR, private dinner was turned into a marriage function, which continued four hours.

Despite being listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site which restricts organisation of public or private events, the concerned body, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had permitted the arrangements of a valima ceremony at the Fort’s Royal Kitchen.

The footages obtained by ARY News showed the arrangements made for the ceremony and the mountains of garbage at the internationally recognised cultural heritage site (Shahi Qila) in Punjab’s capital.

It also showed that a portion of Sheesh Mahal, located in the Shah Burj block of the Fort was also used in the event.

