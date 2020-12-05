ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ruled out the possibility of the government granting permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding rallies and warned that cases will be lodged against organisers, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said the opposition parties are holding public gatherings just to protect their plundered money. The prime minister, however, made it clear that he will not come under any pressure.

“We will lodge FIRs against everyone – from the kursi wala (the one who install chairs) to the sound system handlers in case of violations,” he said.

“We (PTI) cancelled our all public gatherings by keeping in view the second Covid-19 wave,” said Imran Khan and added that the government had closed educational institutions as well as the indoor restaurants due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again categorically stated that no NRO will be given to the corrupt leaders. “I am saying this again even If I were to leave the premiership I would but will not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the opposition.”

Responding to a question, PM Imran Khan said the education system is being mainstreamed by introducing a uniform syllabus from next year. He said the class eight and matric students will be taught Seerat un Nabi (SAW) subject. He said Al-Qadir University which will be completed next year will promote research on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as well as Sufism.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multiparty alliance will be holding a public rally in Lahore on December 13 despite govt ban on public meetings.

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday seeking court order against the upcoming protest meeting by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.

A petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar has made the federal government, NCOC, PDM, PML-N and PPP, parties in the petition.

The PDM holding protest rallies despite the government’s ban on large public meetings, which are causing spike in coronavirus cases, according to the petition

