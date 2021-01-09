Sindh records 50pc jump in daily Covid cases, suffers 14 new deaths

KARACHI: The daily numbers for Covid infections displayed visible uptick in Sindh province as 1505 new cases have emerged on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Cases to have emerged today are 50 per cent more than those diagnosed just a day ago, while the news daily fatalities stand at 14, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He shared with media that 14,572 new samples were tested today which means the positivity ratio has reached 10 pc today.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on the other hand have shown that the coronavirus pandemic claimed 40 more lives, whereas, 2,007 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,598. 1,617 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,266 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,474.

