Cat brings her ill kitten to hospital, doctors rush to help feline

Photos taken at an Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made rounds on social media recently, the snaps shared on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to a hospital in Turkey.

The pictures shared by Merve Özcan show the paramedics surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.

Read More: Mother sends son to buy groceries amid lockdown, he returns with wife

Shared by thousands of people on Turkish social media, the story made many’s hearts warm. In the photos shared on Twitter, a baby kitten is seen carried by its mama to the human emergency room.

“Today we were in the emergency room of the hospital when a cat rushed to bring her offspring in her mouth,” Merve Özcan, who originally shared the photos, wrote

Bugün hastanenin acilindeydik, bir kedi ağzında taşıdığı yavrusunu koşa koşa acile getirdi pic.twitter.com/lS7acpuWmg — Merve Özcan (@ozcanmerveee) April 27, 2020

The Turkish media reported that the medics intervened immediately and checked the kitten for health issues. The mother cat was following her baby around and did not let it out of her sight.

Read More: VIDEO: Man attacks 77-year-old woman with metal pipe, steals her pizza

Local media writes that while the baby was being cared for, the medics gave its mother some milk and food to make her more relaxed and comfortable. The Turks have long been known for their love and care for stray animals, with many leaving out food and water for them on the streets.

Luckily, as Turkish media reported, both cats seemed fine, but were still directed to the vet just to be sure that the mother and kitten duo are in good health.

Comments

comments