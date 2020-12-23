Cat chews and shreds student’s graduation certificate

The excitement of a Malaysian student for completing his graduation has ended after he discovered his academic degree was chewed and shredded by his cat.

A Malaysian student Atif Adlan Bin Mohd Hanafia, who completed his BSc with Honours in Finance, Accounting and Management, shared a photo of the certificate chewed by his beloved feline named Mika.

Hanafia has recently received his certificate after completing his graduation in July.

The student’s cat chewed and shredded his graduation certificate which was lying unlocked inside his home. He said in a follow-up tweet that the cat chose to chew on his certificate by leaving other useless papers in the room.

His first tweet garnered over 55,000 retweets, millions of likes and thousands of hilarious reactions.

