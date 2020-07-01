Ban on establishing cattle markets demanded amid rising COVID-19 cases   

KARACHI: Secretary General of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaiser Sajjad on Wednesday demanded of the government to impose a complete ban on establishing cattle markets in the country amid surge in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

“If a ban is not imposed on them then it could increase the COVID-19 cases manifold,” he warned during a presser. “There should be a complete ban on cattle markets within the city premises,” he said and demanded of the government to establish the markets outside the city limits.

He said that they had already witnessed the result of lifting lockdown during Ramadan and Eid.

“Public has failed to implement the devised SOPs which has led to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases to 215,000 in the country,” the PMA general secretary said.

Further shedding light on low testing in the country, Qaiser Sajjad said that a majority of people are not coming out for COVID-19 tests due to propaganda that doctors are injecting poison during the infection’s treatment.

Read More: PMA Sindh demands provision of PPEs, risk allowance to medical staff

Instead, most of them are now determining if they are infected or not on the basis of the virus symptoms, Dr Qaiser Sajjad said.

He further rejected the idea of the smart lockdown in the country and claimed that usual activities were going on inside COVID-19 hotspots. He demanded of the authorities to impose a complete lockdown in the country to put a break to the rising trend of the virus.

He further asked the doctors to refrain from suggesting any medicine for COVID-19 cure openly as it provides an opportunity to hoarders to lift it from the market and then sale it out on higher prices.

Comments

comments