PMA Sindh demands provision of PPEs, risk allowance to medical staff

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has threatened to launch protests over non-provision of protection equipment and risk allowance to the medical staff, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PMA Sindh general-secretary Dr Manzoor Ali criticised that the provincial government has deceived doctors by claiming to spend over Rs2.56 billion funds in the name of coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Manzoor Ali demanded the Sindh government to immediately provide risk allowance to the medical staff. He threatened to launch protests if risk allowance was not given to the medical staff.

He said that no arrangements were made in the government-owned hospitals across Sindh.

The PMA Sindh general-secretary added that doctors in the government hospitals were performing duties without having personal protection equipment (PPEs). He demanded authorities to provide PPEs to the doctors, paramedics and other medical staff members.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate into Sindh Corona Fund and ration distribution made by the provincial government.

The president of PTI Karachi chapter, Khurrum Sher Zaman also demanded an audit of the fund expenditure. Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Sindh government will have to give details of funds received by the nationals and the Centre.

He expressed suspicions that the funds collected for COVID-19 patients were not spent on any hosital or a quarantine facility.

