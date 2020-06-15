No cattle markets to be established in Sindh amid rising COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided against establishing cattle markets in the province for purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha amid rising COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

The local bodies department of the province has earlier recommended for allowing establishment of make-shift cattle markets in the province while following devised standard operating procedures (SOPs).

However, Secretary Local Bodies Roshan Sheikh on Monday said that they had conveyed their new decision to the home department, recommending suspension of prior permission for cattle markets.

“We cannot allow establishment of animal markets amid rising COVID-19 cases,” he said.

On June 4, the government of Sindh had allowed establishing cattle markets in the province for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha.

The markets were bound to implement upon SOPs approved from the provincial government.

The local bodies’ ministry had devised SOPs for the purpose and the markets could be established within the limits of towns, municipal committees, district councils and municipal corporations while following them.

The SOPs formulated in particular backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic include mandatory provision of wearing masks by all those present in the markets (under any capacity), readily available hand washing facilities (round the clock), maintenance of three feet distance (ideally six feet) between people all the time.

According to the SOPs, separate lines would be made for buyers and sellers to enter the cattle market while social distancing would be maintained in it all the time.

