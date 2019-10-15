CBC installs 3D lights at Karachi’s Sea View

KARACHI: The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC), in an attempt to beautify Karachi’s Sea View beach at night, has installed 3D lights along beach, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CBC has installed 3D lights of different shapes that add to the scenic beauty of the beach.

The newly installed 3D lights were made by CBC in its own workshop. The Karachiites are appreciating the step taken by Cantonment Board Clifton.

The Cantonment Board Clifton had earlier installed sea animal-shaped dustbins at Karachi’s Sea View beach, in order to foster awareness among the people to keep the seaside clean.

Earlier, Philanthropist Shaniera Akram had declared the Karachi beach in a state of emergency following ‘biohazardous waste’ washed up on the shore posing a serious health hazard.

She posted a video of medical waste dumped on Clifton beach. It included used syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, amid other disposed material.

The activist also apologized for stopping people from coming to the beach because of its deteriorating condition.

Time and again, the wife of former captain Wasim Akram, has raised social issues that need attention and often go unaddressed. She is one of the few celebrities who plays her part in bringing these pertinent issues in the limelight.

