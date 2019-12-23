CCI decides to form committee for fair distribution of water among provinces   

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday decided to constitute a committee for judicious distribution of water among all the provinces, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following the CCI meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the committee, which will be comprised of water experts, will submit its recommendations about the issue to the CCI within one month.

She said that telemetry system will be installed at water reservoirs to ensure its judicial distribution among the provinces. Dr Firdous said that a 23-point agenda was discussed in the 41st meeting of the council.

Read More: Sindh being provided its due share of water, Vawda informs NA

She said that the meeting approved petroleum exploration policy and reviewed Sindh’s concerns over LNG import. The special assistant maintained that a power project at Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal has been postponed.

CCI meeting approved to form a committee on the issue of net-hydel, Dr Firdous said and added that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will be taken into confidence before giving nod to power projects.

The meeting discussed a range of issues including, appointment of the chairman and members of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), amended petroleum policy, LNG import, and amendment in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) ordinance 2002 and renewable energy policy.

All the chief ministers, provincial chief secretaries and other high officials were present in the meeting.

