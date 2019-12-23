ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) will be held today (Monday) to discuss a 16-point agenda, ARY News reported.

Four chief ministers of provinces will be in attendance in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The provincial chief secretaries have also been invited in the meeting.

According to the agenda, the annual reports of the CCI for 2016 and 2017 years will be submitted in the session for approval.

The CCI will discuss the amended petroleum policy, LNG import, and amendment in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) ordinance 2002.

The issue of the NoC for installation of a 25 MW hydro-power project located on Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal will also be the part of the agenda.

A summary about privatization of the Haveli Shah Bahadur and Balloki power plants have also been sent to the council for decision.

The issue of the distribution of natural resources under Article 158 and 172 will also be discussed in the CCI meeting.

Read more: Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah suggests weekly meetings of CCI

The alternate energy policy 2019 will also be presented in the CCI session for approval.

The CCI will also discuss the appointment of the Chairman and Members of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

President Arif Alvi had recently reconstituted the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

According to the notification, the new CCI will have seven members and will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Besides the prime minister as its chairman, other members of the council include chief ministers of four provinces and nominees of the federal government including Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub.

Earlier, the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting scheduled for December 11, was cancelled owing to excess agenda shared from the Sindh province.

Comments

comments